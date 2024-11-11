Spicetree Design Agency bags Justo Realfintech’s digital mandate

New Delhi: Spicetree Design Agency (SDA) announced that it will handle the end-to-end digital responsibilities of Justo Realfintech, a real estate solutions company.
The goal is to amplify Justo's digital presence and drive engagement with developers and homebuyers.
Satya Mahapatra, Chief Marketing Officer of Justo, said, "We are delighted to engage with a boutique agency like SDA to help us with the digital creative mandate. Through this collaboration, SDA will be responsible for enhancing Justo’s digital footprint, creating an engaging online presence that reflects its mission to deliver expert advice, foster innovation, and nurture long-term relationships. The synergy between Justo’s real estate expertise and SDA’s digital acumen aims to position Justo as a trailblazer in the offline-to-online real estate sector."
Shiraz Khan, Founder of Spicetree Design Agency, said, “Justo’s approach to real estate is dynamic, and their vision for transforming the sector is aligned with our strengths in digital strategy. We look forward to building a powerful digital ecosystem for Justo that highlights their innovative solutions and creates meaningful connections with their audience.”