Special Ops 2 on JioHotstar secures 14 sponsors

New Delhi: JioHotstar’s original series Special Ops 2 has onboarded 14 sponsors
Set to premiere on July 18, Special Ops 2 has attracted a line-up of sponsors spanning automotive, technology, finance, FMCG, QSR, luxury, personal care and building materials sectors.
The confirmed sponsors include Hyundai, Jaquar & Co, Directors Elaichi, Asian Paints, UTI Mutual Fund, Envy, Philips, Lux Industries, Domino’s, JK Cement, Oppo, Swiggy, Toothsi, and Sony Bravia.
JioHotstar said that they have set a new benchmark for brand partnerships on a scripted streaming title.
“Special Ops 2 has become the most sponsored title under the Specials banner, reinforcing JioHotstar’s stronghold as the leading platform for premium content,” said the OTT platform.
“At JioHotstar, we are focused on creating iconic, scalable IPs that not only engage audiences but also deliver measurable impact for brands. Special Ops is one of the most anticipated franchises on our platform, and the phenomenal response from brands reaffirms the platform’s growing equity as a go-to destination for those looking to collaborate with high-quality storytelling and reach deeply engaged audiences,” said Ajit Varghese, Head of Revenue, Entertainment & International, JioStar.
The previous seasons, Special Ops and Special Ops 1.5, earned critical acclaim and built a strong following, led by Kay Kay Menon’s now-iconic portrayal of intelligence officer Himmat Singh. The upcoming season takes the franchise into a darker, more complex territory as it explores cyber warfare, digital sabotage and faceless enemies operating through systems, secrets and silent strikes.
JioHotstar said that the last Hindi original, Criminal Justice Season 4, also saw similar brand partnerships across Auto, BFSI, CPG, Travel, and D2C categories.