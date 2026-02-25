SonyLIV content head Saugata Mukherjee resigns

New Delhi: Saugata Mukherjee, Head of Content at SonyLIV, Sony Pictures Networks India’s OTT platform, has resigned. He is serving his notice period and is expected to exit the company by mid-March.

Sources close to the development told BestMediaInfo.com that, with Mukherjee's departure, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has decided to restructure its content leadership.

As part of the rejig, Mukherjee’s role will not be backfilled. Sources said the position has effectively been made redundant following a broader organisational realignment.

“There won’t be a replacement. We recently reorganised the structure, and in the new setup, that particular role doesn’t require a separate person anymore. It effectively became redundant,” a senior executive said on condition of anonymity.

Under the revised structure, responsibilities have been redistributed across specific language and format verticals instead of being consolidated under a single executive.

As part of the new arrangement, Suvonkar Banerjee, who already heads the company’s digital studio arm, will take on additional responsibility for Hindi originals.

“Suvonkar Banerjee, who already heads the digital studio, will take on additional responsibility for Hindi originals. The roles are effectively split under the new structure,” the executive said.

Rajaram Sundaram, who joined the network as Head of Content Strategy, has already been assigned an expanded role as Head of Content for South originals.

The restructuring indicates SPNI’s move towards tighter vertical accountability, with Hindi and regional originals now clearly mapped to designated leaders.

Mukherjee joined SPNI as Head – Content, SonyLIV in the second half of 2022. This was his second stint at the company. In his previous tenure at SPNI, he served as Head of Content, India - HBO Max at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Before joining SonyLIV, Banerjee served as Vice President of Content Originals and Strategic Partnerships at ZEE5. Banerjee joined Studio Next, the production division of Sony Pictures Network India, as Creative Director in 2025. Before this, he worked as an editor at Disney+ Hotstar.

Before joining SPNI in 2025, Sundaram was the Chief of Staff to the Country Manager at Disney Star (now JioStar).

The move indicates SPNI’s intent to organise content leadership around language and format specialisation at a time when investment and competition are rising across Hindi originals and regional programming on broadcast and OTT.