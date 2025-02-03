Sony SAB launches digital game based on the show ‘Tenali Rama’

New Delhi: Promoting the launch of the show Tenali Rama, Sony SAB has announced a game inspired by the journey of its key protagonist Tenali, who is known for his iconic wit and intelligence.

Available on iOS and Android, the game invites players to assist Tenali Rama who after facing banishment, discovers his true purpose and embarks on a mission to protect Vijayanagar from an imminent threat.

The player as Tenali, must navigate through complex obstacles, each step bringing him closer to his goal. Key features of this single-player game include a progressive storyline and levels on a dynamic map that unlock milestones and offer an exclusive chance to earn rewards by completing levels.

Vaishali Sharma, Marketing Head at Sony SAB, said, “The Tenali Rama game is a unique extension of the show, offering fans an exciting new way to engage with Tenali Rama’s wit and wisdom. By bringing his journey to life through interactive gameplay, we aim to celebrate the character in a fresh, immersive format. At Sony SAB, we strive to create meaningful experiences for our audience, and this game reflects our commitment to engaging with them in innovative ways."

Sani Trivedi, CEO of Artoon Games, said, “It’s been a pleasure to work on the Tenali Rama Game with the Sony SAB team. Their support and cooperation were exceptional throughout the process. The character of Tenali is not just a beloved figure in Indian folklore but also embodies creativity and intelligence. We are excited for players to experience their journey in this thrilling format.”