Sony Liv onboards 30 advertisers for UEFA Euro 2024

Delhi: Sony Liv announced a line up of partners for the ongoing UEFA Euro 2024. The brand has onboard 30 advertisers, including 1 Co-Presenting, 1 Co-Powered by and 8 Partner Sponsors.

Sony Liv has partners such as Johnnie Walker, Maruti Suzuki India, Acko, Black and White, Coinswitch, AMFI, Myntra, Disney Cruises, Rado, Amul, BMW, Redbull, Motorola, Jameson, LIC, Apple, Haier, GSK, Volvo, Apollo Tyres, Amazon, Ultratech, Seiko and Jim Beam amongst others.

Ranjana Mangala, Head- Sr. Vice-President, Ad Sales Revenue, Digital Business, said, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the UEFA Euro 2024 on Sony Liv. The passion & engagement of Indian football fans has been truly exceptional. We are grateful for the incredible partnerships we have been able to leverage with sponsors, who made this a truly unforgettable experience for viewers. Looking ahead, we now prepare for a thrilling sports calendar.”