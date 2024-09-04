Sony Liv onboards 12 sponsors for KBC season 16

New Delhi: Season 16 of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has on board 12 sponsors.
Leading the way are ACKO and Aditya Birla Group as Co-presenting Sponsors.
IDFC First Bank has returned for the third consecutive year as the exclusive Banking Partner with Atomberg, Vimal and Sensodyne as Co-powered Sponsors, Veeba as the Taste Partner, Ultratech Cement and Kalyan Jewellers as Partners.
Raymond is the Wardrobe Partner, and Godrej Locks the Safety Partner.
In a press statement, Sony Liv wrote, “The show's innovative features, such as the real-time interactive KBC Play Along on Sony LIV, continue to enhance viewer engagement. The KBC Play Along feature It allows audiences from across the globe to participate in real-time, continues to offer advertisers unique and valuable opportunities to reach a highly engaged audience.”
Below are the examples of how brands integrate into the show:
-
ACKO: Partners with the KBC LIFELINES, leveraging contextual moments within the show to integrate the insurance category effectively.
-
Aditya Birla Group: Sponsors the education of children equivalent to the number of questions asked, aligning with their corporate social responsibility.
-
IDFC First Bank: Acts as the banking partner with a presence across winning moments throughout the show.
-
Atomberg Fans: First-time sponsor that rewards winners with hampers, enhancing the viewer experience.
-
Sensodyne: Takes ownership of the "Expert Question of the Day" moment, aligning its brand with expertise and trust.
-
Raymond: Onboarded as the Wardrobe Partner, contributes to the show's style and presentation.
-
RBI: Integrates the message "Jankar Baniye Satark Rahiye" within the bonus questions, promoting awareness and caution.
-
Godrej Locks: Rewards contestants at the crucial ₹25 lakh “padav” and integrates their brand message around safety at the right moments.
Ranjana Mangla, Head Ad Sales Revenue, Sony LIV, said, "Large-scale reality shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati spanning across 142 days of activity (100 episodes) have finally been acknowledged to deliver value at scale in the digital ecosystem, creating a paradigm shift in the market. Kaun Banega Crorepati stands as one of India’s most iconic shows, providing an unparalleled platform for brands to connect with audiences.”
She added, “We are thrilled to welcome the esteemed 12 sponsors, whose commitment to KBC on Sony LIV underscores the immense value of this collaboration. With growing advertiser interest, we are confident that KBC Season 16 will once again deliver exceptional benefits to both our viewers, sponsors and partners."
Ashish Mishra, EVP Marketing, ACKO, said, KBC occupies an iconic position in the Indian reality show landscape, making ACKO’s decision to continue with our partnership a natural fit. The show's widespread popularity across ACKO’s core target audience enhances the value of this collaboration. Additionally, we recognised a unique synergy between KBC's lifelines and our insurance offerings. Just as lifelines offer crucial support to contestants, ACKO provides protection solutions for life's uncertainties, spanning life, health, car, travel insurance and more.”
Arindam Paul - Founding Member & Chief Business Officer, Atomberg Technologies, added, "As a home-grown Indian consumer durables brand started by two IIT-ians, being a co-sponsor of India's leading entertainment show- Kaun Banega Crorepati, is a massive feat. Atomberg has always been a brand that's stood at the intersection of innovation and customer delight; solving unseen, unstated consumer problems, such as introducing energy-efficient BLDC fans to India and more. KBC is a show driven by curiosity – as is our brand, and so this seemed like an organic fit for us."