Sony LIV announces names of sponsors for Shark Tank India

New Delhi: Sony LIV has onboarded multiple sponsors for the fourth season of Shark Tank India.
ACKO, Pokerbaazi, and Swiggy Instamart have come on board as co-presenting sponsors.
Adani and Jaquar have become co-powered sponsors, while Rayzon Solar, ICICI Direct, Lenskart, and SOFY have joined as partner sponsors.
This season, the panel of sharks comprises Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of People Group; Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO of boAt Lifestyle; Namita Thapar, Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited; Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO at Lenskart; Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, and Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO of OYO, along with Kunal Bahl, Co-founder of Snapdeal & Titan Capital and the Promoter of Unicommerce along with Varun Dua, Founder and CEO, ACKO, Viraj Bahl, Founder and Managing Director of Veeba (VRB Consumer Products) and Azhar Iqubal, Co-Founder and Chairman, Inshorts.
Ranjana Mangla, Head of Ad Sales Revenue, Sony LIV, “The show's phenomenal success, driving 40% growth on CTV and 27% growth in engagement, is fuelled by great content. This season also features a wide range of business pitches, from traditional ventures to cutting-edge tech.”
Ashish Mishra, CMO, Acko, “ACKO’s association with Shark Tank India has always celebrated change. We want to continue putting a spotlight on changemakers - the entrepreneurs who have the vision to drive positive change in society. Our changemakers have always had bold ideas and creative solutions and used their skills for the betterment of our country. With the Changemaker Wall, we have taken this spotlight to the next level. We worked with talented artists from across the country and asked them to express their interpretation of positive change. These incredible pieces of art, along with the talented entrepreneurs from Shark Tank, come together to showcase our commitment towards positive change. Together, we are championing a future where innovation meets purpose.”
Navkiran Singh, Founder and CEO, Baazi Games, said, “Both Poker and entrepreneurship thrive on strategy, risk management, and adaptability. The skills required to build a business, such as making calculated decisions and staying resilient, are equally vital in Poker, making the two deeply interconnected. That's why we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Shark Tank for its third season. This platform is a celebration of the 'Make in India for the World' vision and a catalyst for empowering entrepreneurs to build exceptional businesses. Its growing popularity perfectly aligns with the spirit of innovation and strategy that we at Baazi Games deeply value.”
Amitesh Jha, Chief Executive Officer, Swiggy Instamart, said, “We’re just a week into the launch of Shark Tank 4, and already, we’re witnessing some incredible products and promising entrepreneurs. This partnership is particularly exciting for us at Swiggy Instamart, as we’re always looking for ways to bring exciting new D2C brands to users and it aligns with our core value of making innovation both a reality and easily accessible to consumers. What’s also exciting is that we get to offer these debut products to our customers through Swiggy Instamart, delivering them within minutes giving a great boost to these brands.