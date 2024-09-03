Sonia Huria moves on from Amazon Prime Video after 4 years

New Delhi: Sonia Huria, who served as the Head of Communications for APAC at Amazon Prime Video, has decided to move on after four years.

Huria initially joined Amazon Prime Video in September 2020 as the Head of Communications for India and was promoted to lead APAC Communications in 2023.

While Prime Video searches for Huria’s replacement, key regional leaders—Shiho Kitamoto (Head of PVS Communications, Japan), Ananta Das (Head of PVS Brand/Corporate Communications, APAC), Aditi Chada (Head of PVS Communications, India), Vivek Suri (Head of miniTV Communications and Prime Video MENA), and Kooswardini Wulandari (PVS PR Manager, Southeast Asia)—will report directly to Paul Woodmansey, International Communications Director, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios, in the interim.

During her tenure at Amazon Prime Video, Huria played a pivotal role in launching local originals, overseeing major brand campaigns, and organising two editions of the flagship event, Prime Video Presents India.

Before Prime Video, Huria was associated with Viacom18 for 12 years. Her career at Viacom18 began in 2008, where she was instrumental in the launch of the Hindi GEC channel, Colors.

At Viacom18, she was responsible for managing brand and corporate communications across all business segments, including broadcast entertainment, filmed entertainment, digital platforms, experiential ventures, and consumer products. In addition to her communication responsibilities, Huria also oversaw trade marketing and digital media initiatives for the company.

An advocate for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the Indian entertainment industry, Huria spearheaded initiatives such as 'Maitri – Female First Collective' and 'O Womaniya!,' a report focusing on female representation in Indian entertainment.

Recognised as a thought leader, Huria is also a managing committee member of The Advertising Club.

Her previous professional experience includes roles as a consulting associate at Genesis Burson-Marsteller and Weber Shandwick.