Social Panga turns 10: The ‘marketing mafias’ reveal their journey and growth strategy

New Delhi: As Social Panga blows out the candles on its 10th birthday, the digital marketing agency revealed 15% growth last fiscal year and is eyeing a 35% boost for FY2025.

The company founders, Gaurav and Himanshu Arora, credit this double-digit growth to the agency's strategic decisions and constant innovation.

The agency’s success has been driven by its commitment to delivering adaptable, results-oriented solutions. Gaurav noted, “Our growth was driven by our commitment to providing effective, data-driven strategies that meet our clients' needs.” He further added that even after intense competition in the market, especially with the rise of numerous agencies, Social Panga has not only managed to stay afloat but has also thrived.

A decade ago, they kicked things off with Facebook at the core of their digital game plan. Fast forward to today, and they’ve danced through the evolution of Instagram reels and other flashy new media formats. Gaurav said it best: “We started with Facebook as the king, and now we’re riding the wave of a totally transformed digital world.”

Headquartered in Bangalore, expanding their global footprint, by 2018, Social Panga had set up shop in Delhi, followed by Bombay in 2021, and by 2024, they took the leap internationally with a new office in Dubai.

Himanshu proudly shared, “We were the only independent agency with fully autonomous offices in Bangalore, Delhi, and Bombay, letting us tailor our services to each region like pros.”

Each office runs as its own independent powerhouse, complete with its own media, creative, and production squads.

Starting with just a team of 5 people, it now houses a crew of 350+ self-proclaimed ‘marketing mafias’.

The company’s site spills the beans on their ‘mafia’ name: “We’re like the ultimate villains who make heroes shine—the Joker to Batman, Gabbar Singh to Thakur, Darth Vader to Luke Skywalker. We’re the ones with punchlines and schemes you’ll never forget!”

The agency continues to grow, with ongoing hiring to support its various verticals. Himanshu explained, “We are constantly growing and hiring to strengthen our capabilities. Our goal is to continue expanding and offering innovative solutions that keep us ahead in the competitive market.”

The agency also flipped the traditional agency script by decentralising its operations. Himanshu said, “We wanted to break away from the conventional model where a single headquarters served multiple regions. By having independent offices in major cities, we could offer more tailored services.”

This structure has enabled Social Panga to respond more dynamically to local trends and client needs, distinguishing it from competitors with centralised operations. “Offering effective, data-driven strategies that meet our clients' needs is the primary motive amid evolving technologies such as that of AI. Because at the end of the day, delivering impactful ideas and providing a business solution is what brings in consumer interest and conversion,” said Gaurav.

Over the past decade, Social Panga has developed a diverse client portfolio across various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, finance, and healthcare. The agency has collaborated with notable clients such as MamaEarth, Zepto, Carl Zeiss, and Myntra.

Recently, Social Panga has ventured into new verticals such as employer branding and influencer marketing. Gaurav mentioned, “We’ve added new clients in sectors such as policy, food, and consumer goods, which has helped us broaden our service offerings and increase our revenue.”

Gaurav hinted at future initiatives, saying, “With the festive season upon us, we have several exciting campaigns in the pipeline. While we cannot disclose specific brands at this moment, rest assured that there will be a lot of action in the digital space.”

Looking towards the end of the year, Social Panga has several campaigns planned, especially for the festive season. While specific details were not disclosed, Himanshu stated, “We have exciting projects planned for the remainder of the year. Our focus is on delivering engaging and impactful digital campaigns.”

Gaurav emphasised, “Our core philosophy has always been to provide solutions to client problems. While the tools and platforms may change, the fundamental approach of generating insightful ideas and delivering them effectively remains the same.” This approach was exemplified in campaigns like the Manipal initiative, which used QR codes to facilitate CPR training.

Gaurav said, “Creating attention is important, but ensuring that it translates into meaningful actions is crucial. We aim to create campaigns that not only generate buzz but also drive real impact.”

As Social Panga marked its 10th anniversary, the agency proudly remembered its decade of transformation and growth. In the words of Himanshu Arora, “We are committed to evolving and offering solutions that are relevant today and anticipate future trends. Our focus remains on maintaining our unique culture while working towards our goals for the future.”