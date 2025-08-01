Social Panga launches Internal AI Council for brand-focused innovation

New Delhi: Social Panga has launched an internal AI Council to advance its use of artificial intelligence in brand strategy, marketing, and campaign execution.

The initiative follows a series of AI-led projects delivered by the agency for brands including LG Electronics, Pathkind, Jindal Stainless (JSL), Himalaya, and Lava.

The AI Council is structured as a cross-functional collective, combining specialists, strategists, and technologists. Its stated purpose is to bridge the gap between emerging AI capabilities and their practical application in brand ecosystems.

Soumabha Nandi, EVP, Creative Strategy and Growth, said, “The AI Council isn’t just a service line. It’s a forward-looking collective at the intersection of AI and brand building. We’re excited to bring this out and continue expanding it over the coming months.”

The council will be led by Nandi and mentored by Social Panga’s co-founders, Himanshu Arora and Gaurav Arora.

“At Social Panga, we’ve always believed in solving business challenges with next-gen creativity. With AI already influencing day-to-day decisions, brands now need sharper, smarter solutions that are rooted in tech and tailored for growth. Our AI Council is here to guide that journey,” said Himanshu Arora.

Gaurav Arora added, “Every new challenge needs a new lens. With the AI Council, we’re introducing a structured, dedicated approach to decode AI for brands, not just through tools, but through education, experimentation, and execution.”

The AI Council is expected to work across a range of verticals, including creative production, personalisation, performance marketing, automation, and brand safety.