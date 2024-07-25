Social Panga bags digital creative & communication mandate for Balaji Wafers

Delhi: Social Panga, the integrated creative and digital marketing agency, has won the digital creative and communication mandate of leading snack brand – Balaji Wafers.
The account was won by Social Panga in a multi-agency pitch and as part of the mandate, Social Panga will aim to enhance Balaji Wafers' online presence and engage with its consumer base through social media campaigns.
“We are thrilled to partner with Balaji Wafers and bring our creative expertise to their social media platforms,” said Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga. "The brand has a massive lineage, and we are glad they found trust in us to lead their digital presence. Our goal now is to magnify their brand story and foster meaningful connections with their audience, in new and innovative methods."
Ruksheen Palia, Vice-President - Business and Strategy, Social Panga, said, “Winning Balaji Wafer's mandate is a big achievement for us. Our objective, from a business and strategic perspective, is to increase brand awareness of Balaji Wafers by utilizing innovative storytelling and data-driven insights. Creating smart campaigns that engage their audience and result in quantifiable business development is something we are dedicated to doing.”
Sandeep Roy, Sr. Manager – Branding and Promotions, from Balaji Wafers, commented, “Balaji Wafers is on a mission to become the coolest snack brand in the digital world, and I’m sure that Social Panga will make it happen! We’re big fans of their work; they've got this magic touch when it comes to making brands shine online. We want to create fun and flavorful digital experiences for our consumers, inviting them to interact with us across various mediums. Social Panga understands our vibe, and I believe that their expertise will surely augment our brand personality online.”