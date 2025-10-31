New Delhi: Bengaluru-based home-help startup Snabbit has raised $30 million in fresh funding, bringing its valuation to $180 million, a sharp rise from $80 million five months ago. The development comes as India’s appetite for on-demand convenience expands beyond food and groceries into domestic services, as per the news report.

The all-equity Series C round, Snabbit’s third fundraise in nine months, was led by Bertelsmann India Investments, with participation from existing investors Lightspeed, Elevation Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners. The latest round brings the company’s total funding to $55 million.

Founded in 2024, Snabbit provides a range of home services including cleaning, dishwashing, laundry, and kitchen preparation through a 100% women-led workforce of around 5,000 trained professionals. The company operates on a hyperlocal model, with service providers stationed near residential clusters, offering delivery within 10 minutes.

According to founder and CEO Aayush Agarwal, Snabbit has scaled from about 1,000 daily jobs in May to over 10,000 daily bookings, crossing 300,000 total orders in October. “We’re basically taking inefficiency in the model and plugging that, rather than saying, ‘Hey, this was happening offline, and now we’ll do it online,’” said Agarwal.

Currently active in 40 micro-markets across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, and Pune, Snabbit is preparing to expand into Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and Calcutta. The platform has served more than 300,000 customers, up from 25,000 in May, and expects to add another 100,000 users shortly. Its primary customer base comprises individuals aged between 30 and 40, including bachelors and working professionals.

Services are priced at around Rs 150 (£1.50) per hour, with an average ticket size of approximately Rs 240 (£2.40). Workers on the platform earn between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 per month, depending on hours worked. The company has also reduced the average walking distance between jobs from 300 to 250 metres to increase efficiency.

Snabbit reports a retention rate between 30% and 35% and projects annual recurring revenue of $11 million for the current month. The customer acquisition cost is said to be “well below Rs 500” (approximately £5).

The company operates in a competitive segment led by Urban Company, which is also focusing on quick home services, alongside newer entrants such as Broomees and Pronto. However, Agarwal said Snabbit’s approach differs in strategy.

“In a hyper-local business, you don’t win pan India, you don’t win cities, you win micro markets. And today, out of the micro markets where we both [Snabbit and Urban Company] are present, Snabbit is leading in more micro markets because we have taken a very positive strategy to build depth as opposed to build breadth,” he said.

The company plans to use the latest funding to strengthen operations and expand into high-frequency service categories such as cooking, childcare, and elder care.