Short-form videos are the present and future of marketing: ShareChat CBO Gaurav Jain

New Delhi: “If somebody comes up here or tells you that short-form video is the future, they are probably living in the past because short-form video is the present. The consumers have moved on,” said Gaurav Jain, CBO at Sharechat and Moj, kickstarting his address at the Delhi edition of the Mobile Marketers Association’s Data Unplugged.

At the event, Jain highlighted four key points to remind marketers that reels are not just a “fad” and they are here to stay.

TikTok was the first non-American tech company that gave sleepless nights to the folks in California with its algorithms and unique propositions, including selling. What TikTok also did was also correlate AI and short-form video content. Utilising the data generated during the durations in which people watched the short videos, TikTok was able to leverage its data to provide a unique proposition for marketers.

Calling the data generated when a user watches a video on his or her device a hero, Jain said, “Behind every 15-second clip you watch on your phone, there's a mountain of data at work. The machine needs to understand the content category and the nuances of all the data points to make accurate recommendations.

If the recommendation system isn't razor-sharp, you'll likely switch off the app or move on to something else. This is why we believe that behind every short-form video is a vast amount of data and a world-class AI recommendation system that empowers it.”

Moving further into the session, Jain provided some key points that every marketer needs to be aware of.

“Marketers need to note that out of the 800 million smartphones in the country today, short-form video is consumed by about 80% of Indians. It is not just a nice-to-have feature; it is probably the first thing a person does when they switch on their new smartphone in a tier-four city. This highlights the importance of short-form video as a key engagement tool for a vast majority of the population.”

“Secondly, short-form videos are no longer just for fun and entertainment. The content type has diversified, and being present in such formats can lead to tangible business results. If you're trying to sell your next product or service and looking for prospective customers, being present in a short video format on a platform of their choice can yield significant marketing results,” said Jain.

Have you heard of the phrase, “Go regional or get lost”? Highlighting the importance of communicating in vernacular languages for brands via short-form content, Jain said, “Today's internet users are no longer just urban, male, or English-speaking. The internet is now filled with vernacular content, which has become the primary mode of consumption.

Gone are the days when people primarily consumed English content, like on YouTube in 2012-2014. Today, internet users are more comfortable in their mother tongue. For brands, resonating with consumers through vernacular content is crucial. Some brands even create different tonalities for their regional campaigns, yielding amazing results. Vernacular content is a significant driver of business results.”

What makes a creator different from a Bollywood star endorsing your product? The short answer is relatability. Elaborating upon this idea, Jain said, “The data from ShareTel and Merge shows that the boundary between a user, a consumer, and a creator is becoming increasingly fluid. For example, Gaurav has a job during the day, but in the evening, he expresses himself authentically on a platform of his choice, becoming a creator. This trend is particularly evident in tier two and tier three cities, where the internet has become a means for people to express themselves freely.

They now have a voice in the country and the market, thanks to the internet and smartphones. This shift has significant implications for marketing. When a big Bollywood celebrity or a cricket star endorses a brand, most consumers know they are paid for it. However, when a nano-influencer, who shares the same language and lifestyle as their followers, talks about a brand, the impact on real business is fantastic. This trend is observed across various categories, from FMCG to auto, handsets, and gaming. The importance of incorporating creators into marketing campaigns cannot be overstated.”

Last but not least, Jain left an important note saying, “What data tells us, and we've been doing it for nine years now, is that while October is a major festival month in India, the Bharat of today, particularly tier two and tier three regions, celebrates throughout the year. Festivities in India are not limited to a couple of months; they occur year-round.

We observe about 15 to 18 spikes in activity on our platform annually, corresponding to various regional festivals like Guru Pura, Onam, and others.

For marketers, this means India is no longer just one big festival. When planning your festival strategy, consider being present in vernacular languages and using regional creators for these micro-festivals. Tailoring your marketing strategy to different regions, such as Gujarat or Basant Panchmi, can yield fantastic results.”