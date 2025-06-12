Shivnath Thukral steps down as Meta India’s Public Policy Head

New Delhi: Shivnath Thukral, Vice President of Public Policy at Meta India, has announced his resignation after serving at the company for more than seven years.

Advertisment

Thukral, who joined Meta (then Facebook) in 2017, shared the update through a LinkedIn post, stating that he would step down at the end of June.

“It is not an easy decision to make,” Thukral wrote, “but I feel very confident that our policy engagement with stakeholders is at a credible and constructive juncture… I do feel it is a good time to let the engine and the team work on their own.”

During his tenure, Thukral played a significant role in shaping Meta’s policy approach in India, working closely with government and industry stakeholders in one of the company’s most critical markets. He was involved in building internal systems and navigating regulatory challenges, including those related to digital governance and competition.

In his farewell note, Thukral credited his team, naming colleagues Natasha Jog, Sunil Abraham, and Rishabh Dara, for their work and energy, calling them “the best in business.” He also acknowledged support from senior leaders at Meta, including Joel Kaplan, Ajit Mohan, Sandeep Bhushan, Rishi Raj Gupta, Ankhi Das, and others.

Looking ahead, Thukral said he plans to take a short break, focusing on health, running, and family.

Meta has not announced a successor for the role.

Read Thukral’s full post :