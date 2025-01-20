Shikhar Dhawan and Orry crown Amazon MX Player as ultimate OTT ‘Superhit Jodi’

New Delhi: Following Amazon’s acquisition of key assets of MX Player, the streaming service launched a campaign last weekend, reinforcing that the pair of Amazon and MX Player is the 'Superhit Jodi' in the streaming space.

This campaign brings together cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and social media sensation Orry for a humorous campaign.

Aruna Daryanani, Head – Marketing, Product & Tech at Amazon MX Player, said, “Our latest campaign showcases Amazon MX Player's vision to premium quality content for free to all Indians. By bringing together cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan and social media sensation Orry, our aim is to highlight our vast content selection that viewers across the country can enjoy on the service, at no cost! The campaign brings in great humour and reflects our commitment to offering great content, innovative marketing, and strategic partnerships.”

Shikhar Dhawan, being part of this campaign shared, "Entertainment, like cricket, has the power to bring people together. Collaborating with Amazon MX Player for this campaign was an absolute joy, the energy and fun of the 'Shikhar x Orry' spot are contagious. It’s amazing to see how Amazon MX Player is redefining free entertainment for millions of Indians, and I’m thrilled to be part of this journey."

Adding to this, Orry shared, "This campaign was such a blast to be part of. Pairing up with Shikhar for the 'Shikhar x Orry' spot truly brought out the jodi vibes, and the concept is so fresh and fun. Amazon MX Player is bringing something truly unique to the table, and I'm so excited to see audiences connect with this campaign and its amazing content."

With its “Watch Free, No T&C” promise, Amazon MX Player ensures a completely free entertainment experience for viewers, while giving advertisers the chance to deepen their relationship with a vast and engaged audience.

The ad: