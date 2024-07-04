ShemarooVerse & GMetri introduce IP-based games featuring Bollywood films

New Delhi: Shemaroo Entertainment has announced a partnership with GMetri for the expansion of ShemarooVerse- Shemaroo's metaverse platform, into the realm of AI gaming, bringing IP-based gaming to the Web3 platform.

ShemarooVerse has introduced IP-based games which leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence. The launch features games based on Bollywood films owned by Shemaroo Entertainment, such as Jab We Met, Golmaal, Disco Dancer, Amar Akbar Anthony and more.

Arghya Chakravarty, COO of Shemaroo Entertainment, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, "At Shemaroo, we have always led the way in innovation, and ShemarooVerse, our metaverse platform, exemplifies our dedication to creating future-forward entertainment. By incorporating AI-based gaming, we aim to deliver an even more captivating experience for our consumers. Our collaboration with GMetri represents a pivotal advancement in transforming audience interaction with our popular movies, and we are excited to be developing groundbreaking innovations in the immersive entertainment and gaming space in India."

Utsav Mathur, CEO of GMetri, commented on the partnership, "We're thrilled to bring our FruitSalad.ai technology to ShemarooVerse, showcasing the power of our immersive learning and gaming platform. This collaboration allows us to demonstrate how our AI-driven solution can transform entertainment IP into engaging, interactive experiences. By leveraging our expertise in creating gamified, immersive 3D worlds, we are not only enhancing fan engagement but also showcasing the versatility of our technology across various sectors, from corporate learning to entertainment. This partnership with Shemaroo is a testament to the adaptability and effectiveness of our platform in creating compelling, personalized experiences at scale."