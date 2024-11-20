Shemaroo Entertainment and PWR Chain announce strategic partnership

New Delhi: Shemaroo Entertainment has announced a strategic partnership with PWR Chain, a Layer 0 blockchain infrastructure.

Through this alliance, PWR Chain becomes the official blockchain partner for ShemarooVerse, Shemaroo Entertainment’s immersive platform set to deliver next-generation immersive content.

The partnership combines Shemaroo Entertainment’s content offerings with PWR Chain’s environmentally efficient blockchain capabilities.

With an expansive digital footprint across more than 50 content channels on YouTube, Shemaroo Entertainment commands over 200 million subscribers and garners 100 million views daily across diverse categories, including Bollywood, regional, television, devotional, and children’s entertainment.

ShemarooVerse is designed as a next-generation digital content platform that allows users to explore, discover, and engage with a diverse array of entertainment offerings in a fully immersive environment. The platform will leverage PWR Chain’s decentralised infrastructure to create an immersive, interactive digital experience for audiences in India and beyond.

Shemaroo said that, unlike conventional blockchains that require high energy resources, PWR Chain achieves high throughput with minimal power, processing over 300,000 transactions per second while using only a single CPU core per validator node. This efficiency allows ShemarooVerse to scale seamlessly without environmental impact, setting a new standard in green blockchain technology for the entertainment industry.

As Shemaroo Entertainment transitions its expansive IP portfolio onto the blockchain, PWR Chain’s infrastructure offers creators opportunities to monetise their content through tokenisation and digital collectibles.

With PWR Chain’s cost-effective fixed-fee structure, creators can realise predictable revenue while engaging with audiences through experiences, limited releases, and other novel formats.

PWR Chain enables ShemarooVerse to support an array of personalised, interactive features across devices, connecting fans to their favourite content and personalities like never before. ShemarooVerse leverages PWR Chain's developer-friendly design, the first blockchain that allows the deployment of full software applications in traditional coding languages, making it easy for developers to build both smart contracts and applications. With PWR Chain's instant finality and quantum-resistant security, ShemarooVerse offers users a secure, dynamic, and immersive digital space for authentic engagement with Shemaroo Entertainment's iconic content.

Arghya Chakravarty, COO of Shemaroo Entertainment, said, “Partnering with PWR Chain marks a transformative leap in digital engagement for Shemaroo Entertainment. ShemarooVerse will benefit from the speed, scalability, and sustainability of PWR Chain’s blockchain infrastructure, offering audiences a more immersive, secure entertainment experience while providing creators with unique monetization avenues. We are thrilled to bring ShemarooVerse to life in a way that resonates with the evolving preferences of digital consumers.”

Melanie Mohr, CEO at PWR Labs, added, “Shemaroo Entertainment’s leadership in Indian entertainment provides an ideal platform to demonstrate PWR Chain’s high-performance, eco-friendly blockchain technology. This partnership not only underscores the potential of blockchain for enhancing digital experiences but also positions PWR Chain to drive growth and create engaging opportunities within India’s entertainment industry.”





