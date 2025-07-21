Shein India app crosses 2 million downloads within six months of relaunch

New Delhi: The Shein India app has crossed over two million downloads within six months of relaunch and now offers more than 20,000 live product options, according to the latest earnings report from Reliance Industries.

The fast-fashion platform, relaunched in February 2025 under a licensing agreement with Reliance Retail, is owned and operated by Nextgen Fast Fashion, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail. The report noted that the Shein platform is built and hosted in India, with ownership and control retained by Reliance.

Shein’s return to India comes nearly five years after the app was banned during a government crackdown on Chinese-origin apps in June 2020.

Alongside Shein’s growth, Reliance Retail reported a significant uptick in orders through its quick-commerce platform. Daily orders rose by 68% quarter-on-quarter and 175% year-on-year. The quick-commerce operations now span 4,290 pin codes, serviced by over 2,200 stores across 1,000 cities. Reliance had entered the Q-commerce segment in October 2024, positioning itself against incumbents like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

The company’s fashion e-commerce platform AJIO also recorded notable gains during the quarter. The revenue share from new customers reached 18%, up 150 basis points year-on-year, while the average bill value rose 17% over the same period. AJIO’s product catalogue expanded by 44% year-on-year to over 2.6 million options, with several new brands added during the quarter.

AJIO Rush, a four-hour delivery service launched earlier this year, is now operational in six cities and offers more than 130,000 product options. The company noted that the service is yielding better unit economics, driven by higher average bill values and lower return rates.

Meanwhile, AJIO Luxe, the luxury vertical housing global and premium brands, also expanded its portfolio to 875 brands, with its catalogue growing 17 % year-on-year.