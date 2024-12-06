Shark Tank India season 4 to premiere on Sony LIV on January 6

New Delhi: The trailer for season 4 of Shark Tank India has been released. The new season is set to premiere exclusively on Sony LIV on January 6, 2025.

This season, the panel of Sharks includes Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO, People Group Shaadi.com, ⁠Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle, Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO, Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart, ⁠Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, Azhar Iqubal, Co-Founder and Chairman, Inshorts, Varun Dua, (Founder and CEO, Acko) and new shark Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital, along with additional sharks.

The hosts for this season are Sahiba Bali and Aashish Solanki.

Trailer: