ShareChat’s CBO Gaurav Jain moves on

New Delhi: Gaurav Jain, Chief Business Officer at ShareChat, has moved on from the company.

Jain joined ShareChat in October 2022 as Head of Emerging Business, where he was tasked with leading its monetisation efforts.

Prior to ShareChat, he was with Snap Inc., overseeing business expansion in the APAC region.

He has also held key roles at global tech giants like Meta and Google, focusing on mid-market growth, monetisation strategies, sales development, and agency partnerships.

Announcing his departure on LinkedIn, Jain wrote, “The last three years have been some of the most professionally rewarding and demanding of my career—constantly challenging my understanding of users and customers, and pushing me to take tough calls (some right, some wrong). I’m deeply grateful to my incredible team (including those who moved on along the way), our advertisers, agencies, and partners who’ve walked this journey with us.”