ShareChat hires Nitin Jain as CTO

New Delhi: ShareChat has appointed Nitin Jain as Chief Technology Officer.

In this role, Jain will be helming the development and application of technology across both ShareChat and Moj platforms.

Jain is a technology leader who has spearheaded transformative projects across advertising, e-commerce, fintech and advanced data analytics.

He has leadership experience from companies like Tokopedia, Gojek, and most recently, TikTok.

Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and Cofounder, ShareChat & Moj, said, “Nitin is a global technology leader, with more than two decades of experience spanning multiple domains and geographies. As we embark on the next chapter of growth at ShareChat & Moj, Nitin’s proven track record in scaling technology-driven businesses, combined with his expertise in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence and big data, will be a game-changer for our platform. I am incredibly thrilled to have him as a part of the team and lead the tech org from the front at ShareChat.”

“I am extremely passionate about building customer-focused products that bring real value through innovative yet practical applications of technology. What excites me most about being at ShareChat is the chance to work with, learn from such a talented team and use my experience to deliver a highly personalised social experience to our growing community of users and creators," said Jain.

Outside of work, Jain has an interest in philosophy, modern physics, genetics and a growing passion for scuba diving. He has a bachelor's degree in computer science and engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi.