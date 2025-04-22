ShareChat appoints CFO Manohar Charan as Co-founder

Mumbai: ShareChat, a vernacular social media platform, recently announced the appointment of their Chief Financial Officer Manohar Charan as Co-founder of the company.

Charan will be taking over the new responsibility in addition to his current role as the CFO that he has held since November 2020. He took to his LinkedIn account to make this announcement.

Before being appointed as the company’s CFO, Charan was VP Corporate Development & Strategic Finance and prior to joining ShareChat, he worked with Zomato as Vice-President and with Uber as Head of Strategic Finance for India and South Asia.

This development followed months after the news of ShareChat’s co-founders Bhanu Pratap Singh and Farid Ahsan stepping down from active roles earlier in January 2025.