Shamsuddin Jasani, Aatsi Desai Jasani, and Gopa Menon launch Theblurr

New Delhi: Shamsuddin Jasani, Aatsi Desai Jasani, and Gopa Kumar Menon have announced the launch of Theblurr, a full-service marketing solutions company positioned as AI-native from the ground up.

The company aims to integrate creativity, media, data, and strategy through its proprietary ‘HumAIne’ approach, which blends machine intelligence with human intuition.

The founders say this framework is designed to help brands respond faster to market needs and deliver measurable business outcomes.

Jasani leads the company’s overall strategy, growth, and P&L as its Co-founder and CEO. Gopa Kumar Menon, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, will oversee operations and delivery. Aatsi Desai Jasani, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, will lead client relationships and business development.

According to the founders, Theblurr is structured to offer an integrated delivery model, with an emphasis on adaptability, efficiency, and business impact. The agency plans to position itself as a partner capable of combining creative and media strategy under a unified framework.

The company’s stated values: Boldness, Learning, Unity, Responsibility, and Resonance, form the foundation of its approach to campaign planning and execution.

“Marketing today is no longer just about reach or impressions. It’s about real, measurable outcomes—growth, impact, and resonance,” said Shamsuddin Jasani. “We have built Theblurr to be a true growth partner, combining full-funnel capabilities with AI-first thinking to create work that truly delivers. We wanted to create something truly aligned with what modern marketing needs. Theblurr is that vision realised—a full-service, AI-native partner built to deliver brilliant outputs and smarter outcomes. We’re here to help brands move faster, think sharper, and achieve results that matter.” he added.

Menon said, “At Theblurr, we're building an agency with passionate people that merges human creativity with AI intelligence. Our HumAIne process, breaks down silos between creative and media teams, it's the operational backbone that seamlessly integrates our creative and media solutions —every creative idea is media-aware from day one, and every media investment is experience-driven. We're excited to combine the craft we love with AI that makes it more powerful driven by people who are passionate about making it all work.”

“At the heart of every great brand story is a deep understanding of people—our clients and their customers. At Theblurr, we don’t just chase KPIs; we champion our clients’ ambitions. Every solution we craft is rooted in empathy, creativity, and the drive to create something truly meaningful together,” added Aatsi Desai Jasani.