SEPC and IAMAI sign MoU to support India’s digital services exports

New Delhi: The Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost India’s digital services exports and enhance the global presence of Indian digital businesses.

The agreement outlines plans for structured cooperation in promoting international market access, addressing trade-related policy issues, and improving export preparedness across emerging digital sectors.

Under the MoU, both organisations will collaborate in multiple areas, including the formation of joint working groups involving government ministries and regulators to resolve trade bottlenecks for digital exporters. They also plan to coordinate participation in global trade events, delegations, and bilateral forums to enable greater market access for Indian digital firms and startups.

Capacity-building initiatives are also part of the collaboration, with the aim of improving export readiness in verticals such as AdTech, FinTech, HealthTech, SaaS, Digital Entertainment, Edutech, AgriTech, and Cross-Border E-commerce.

“India’s digital sector holds immense potential in the global services economy. Through this partnership with IAMAI, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for digital enterprises to grow their international footprint and benefit from structured policy and trade support,” said Abhay Sinha, Director General, SEPC.

“This MoU reinforces our commitment to building a robust ecosystem for digital services exports. By working closely with SEPC, we can jointly support Indian digital innovators in accessing global markets and driving the next phase of India’s export growth story,” said Subho Ray, President, IAMAI.