New Delhi: NDTV Network has appointed Saurabh Goel as the National Revenue Head of NDTV Profit, according to an update on LinkedIn.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as National Revenue Head – NDTV Profit at NDTV Network,” Goel wrote on LinkedIn, announcing his promotion.

Prior to this promotion, Goel served as Revenue Head West at NDTV. He has previously held senior positions across other media organisations, including ABP Network and ETV Network, with responsibilities spanning corporate advertising, account management, and business development.

Over the years, Goel has been involved in designing and implementing brand-led advertising initiatives, as well as managing revenue from corporate clients and media agencies. His career also includes experience in radio and television ad sales, providing him with a broad understanding of the Indian media landscape.