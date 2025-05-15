Sandhya Devanathan to oversee Southeast Asia as Meta restructures APAC leadership

New Delhi: In a leadership reshuffle at Meta in the APAC region, Sandhya Devanathan on Thursday announced that her role has been expanded to cover Southeast Asia. Devanathan currently holds the position of Vice President at Meta’s India arm.

The shuffle comes as Benjamin Joe, who has been with Meta since 2011, is awarded the role of Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific regions. Joe will be succeeding Dan Neary, who will be leaving his role of VP-APAC at Meta to move to other career opportunities.

Conveying the shuffle on LinkedIn, Devanathan wrote, “I am excited to share that Benjamin Joe is Meta's new Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific from July this year. Ben is a 14-year Meta veteran, has been a key part of Meta’s APAC leadership team for over 12 years and I am excited for his leadership in leading the region for us. He will succeed Dan Neary, who will be leaving the company in a few months.

Following Ben's appointment, I am excited also to announce that I will take on additional responsibilities to lead our business in both India and Southeast Asia.”

Having worked for Meta for more than five years now, Devanathan was heading the functions of Meta in India as Vice President. This role has now expanded to incorporate the Southeast regions as well. Before honing the role of VP-India, Devanathan was overseeing the gaming business, one of the top five verticals or Meta, in the APAC regions.

An alumni of the Faculty of Management Studies - University of Delhi, Devanathan has worked across notable names such as Citi, Standard Chartered Bank, and Jio.