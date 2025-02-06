Sandeep Karwa moves on from Flipkart Ads after 13 years

New Delhi: Sandeep Karwa, Vice-President, Flipkart Ads platform, has moved on.

He was assigned this role in January 2024.

He began his journey at Flipkart in 2012 as Director: Business Head - Smartphones Business Unit.

Earlier in January, Vijay Iyer joined Flipkart as VP and GM for Flipkart Ads. Before this, he served as the India Head - Ad Monetisation at Amazon.

Karwa took to LinkedIn and posted a lengthy piece about his experience at Flipkart.

“After 13 incredible years, today I say goodbye to a place that has been more than just a workplace—Flipkart has been my second home, my school, and my playground all wrapped into one.

When I joined in my late 20s, I never imagined that this journey would not only shape my career but also be a defining part of my life.

A heartfelt thank you to all the friends at multiple brands and sellers who trusted and partnered with me — your belief made this journey truly special,” said Karwa in his LinkedIn post.

Karwa started his career as a Dotnet Developer in July 2005 at Atos Syntel before moving on to ICICI Lombard as a Manager.

His prior roles include the role of Director on the Board of Directors at Wildcraft India and Walmart India.