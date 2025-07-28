Samsung Unpacked 2025: All about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 & Flip 7

New Delhi: Global smartphone leader Samsung held its bi-annual Unpacked Event on July 9, 2025, in Brooklyn, New York, to unveil some of its upcoming devices. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 were among the two prominent and most-anticipated launches.

Expected to ‘Mark a new era in the Galaxy Z series’, these two foldable devices were introduced as new and improved versions of their predecessors, featuring leaner dimensions, hardware upgrades, and commendable AI integrations.

Touted to be the slimmest and most durable foldables from the brand yet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 pack power, personality, and intelligence in a compact form.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Lighter, slimmer, and smarter

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 debuts with a lighter and thinner design. Weighing just 215 grams, this latest Fold handset is 24 grams lighter than the previous Fold 6 model. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which weighs 218 grams. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is noticeably slimmer, measuring just 8.9 mm when folded and 4.2 mm when unfolded, making it 3.2 mm and 1.4 mm thinner than its predecessor.

Samsung has achieved these tighter dimensions by introducing some changes in materials and hardware. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 features Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 for the display, complemented by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back for enhanced durability. Thanks to the Armour Flexhinge, which is now thinner than the Fold 6, and the advanced aluminium frame, users can enjoy sleeker dimensions and improved durability.

Apart from that, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 also features larger main and cover displays. The main foldable display is now 8 inches, while the cover screen is 6.5 inches. This means you can use the device to game, stream, create, and more without worrying about space constraints.

Cameras: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 introduces a 200MP wide-angle camera for the first time in the series, enabling users to shoot and capture professional-quality content with ease. Other than that, the Galaxy Fold 7 keeps the 12MP ultra-wide shooter and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens. The model also retires the under-display selfie camera used in the previous models. We now have a 10MP selfie shooter in a hole-punch cutout format to ensure better photo quality.

Performance: With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung is also introducing better, high-octane performance. The device is powered by the fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy and comes with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. This is paired with a 4,400 mAh battery that supports 25 W fast charging, as well as wireless charging capabilities. Galaxy’s AI companion experience has also been optimised to fit the foldable format. It now enables more fluid interactions across apps and the larger display. You can now talk directly to Gemini about what you are viewing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Most comprehensive upgrades since inception

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung has released this cutting-edge flip device with a set of impressive upgrades on almost every front. Samsung has incorporated some remarkable engineering work to make the Flip 7 even more pocketable. The all-new Galaxy Flip 7 gets a smaller chassis that’s 0.4 mm slimmer. This means that the Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 now measures 6.5 mm when unfolded, with the brand calling this ‘about the width of a pencil’.

Much like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Flip 7 also features larger screens despite its reduced dimensions. The main display is now 6.9 inches, making it ideal for creators working on decks and presentations on the go. The cover screen has also been redesigned to measure 4.1 inches with the thinnest bezels on a Flip device yet. This, along with Edge-to-Edge Flexwindow support, allows you to stay connected and access key features at a glance without even opening the device.

Cameras: As for photography, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 10MP selfie shooter. Supported by Samsung’s ProVisual engine, the Flip 7 delivers life-like shots with accurate skin textures and tones.

Performance: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 also receives a power boost with the all-new Exynos 2500 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. In terms of firepower, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a 4,300 mAh battery, which is larger than the one found in the Flip 6. Bringing cutting-edge AI capabilities, the Flip 7 features tools like Transcript Assist and Note Assist to simplify your life.

