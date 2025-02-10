Samsung TV Plus partners with Warner Bros to launch 5 FAST channels in India

New Delhi: Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, has collaborated with Warner Bros. to launch five new FAST channels exclusively on Samsung TV Plus India.

With a strong focus on Hindi programming, these new FAST channels are designed to engage both regional and urban audiences.

Samsung TV Plus is a free streaming service that comes pre-installed on Samsung Smart TVs, offering a wide range of channels, including news, sports, entertainment, and more.

Kunal Mehta, Head Partnerships and Business Development, Samsung TV Plus India, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Warner Bros. Television to Samsung TV Plus. As a leader in FAST, we are committed to bringing top-tier content to our audiences. This partnership expands entertainment choices while delivering even more value and access to our viewers—and opportunities for advertisers.”

Offering a diverse range of premium programming, the channels mentioned below are curated to captivate viewers on Samsung Smart TVs and mobile devices:

House of Crime: A gripping destination for crime enthusiasts, offering a mix of intense dramas and intriguing investigative series in Hindi.

Foodie Hub: A haven for culinary adventurers, featuring popular food shows, recipes, and gastronomic journeys, presented in Hindi.

Wild Flix: A heart-warming gateway to the wonders of the animal kingdom, showcasing captivating insights into zoo life, and awe-inspiring animal rescue stories in Hindi.

Wheel World : A high-octane destination for automobile enthusiasts, featuring exhilarating car and bike shows, and restoration stories from the best garages, presented in English.

XXtreme Jobs: An adrenaline-pumping exploration of the world's most daring professions, unearthing extraordinary workplaces and fearless individuals behind them, presented in Hindi.

Ruchir Jain, Head of Distribution, Warner Bros. Discovery, South Asia, said, “At Warner Bros. Discovery, we are passionate about curating diverse and high-quality entertainment for our audiences. With connected TVs on the rise, we are excited to expand our presence on Samsung TV Plus through these new channels. Our partnership with Samsung TV Plus will enable us to bring our viewers the very best of WBTV.”