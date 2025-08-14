Sam Altman and Nikhil Kamath discuss the future of AI, work, and human identity

New Delhi: OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman joined entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath for a wide-ranging conversation on the People by WTF podcast, exploring how artificial intelligence is shaping entrepreneurship, education, careers, and human identity. The discussion followed the recent launch of OpenAI’s GPT-5, which Altman described as a significant step forward in AI capability.

On GPT-5’s Capabilities

Asked by Kamath how GPT-5 differs from previous models, Altman said, “The thing that has been most striking for me is, both in big and small ways, is going back from GPT-5 to our previous generation model is just so painful.”

He noted that GPT-5 removes the need for users to switch between models, likening it to “having PhD-level experts in every field available to you 24/7” who can not only provide information but also execute tasks such as coding, research, and event planning. On more complex workflows, Altman added:

“It’s much better at things like that. The robustness and reliability has greatly increased... I’m very impressed by how long and complex of a task it can carry out.”

India’s Role in AI

Altman said India is “now our second largest market in the world, it may become our largest,” highlighting adoption rates and the “energy in the ecosystem.” He added:

“If there is one large society in the world that seems most enthusiastic to transform with AI right now, it’s India. The excitement, the embrace of AI…the energy is incredible.”

He emphasised the opportunity for India to move from being a major consumer of AI to creating tools, platforms, and companies with global reach.

Entrepreneurship and AI

When Kamath asked about opportunities for young Indians, Altman described GPT-5 as a resource that could help with almost all early-stage business functions:

“You could use GPT-5 to help you write the software for a product, help you handle customer support, help you write marketing and communications plans, help you review legal documents… all of these things that would have taken a lot of people and a lot of expertise, and you now have GPT-5 to help you do all of this.”

He cautioned, however, that simply using AI is not a competitive advantage:

“Using AI itself does not create a defensible business.”

Skills for the AI era

Altman said this is “probably the most exciting time to be starting out one’s career, maybe ever,” and that the most important skill is proficiency with AI tools, “Right now learning how to use AI tools is probably the most important specific hard skill to learn.”

He stressed adaptability and resilience as valuable traits in a fast-changing world.

On Leadership and Learning

Reflecting on his own career, Altman said, “I think no one has a plan. No one really has it all working smoothly… everybody is kind of figuring it out as they go. Everybody is learning on the job.”

He added that the best founders are quick to learn and adapt when faced with unexpected challenges.

Family and Community in a Post-AGI World

Altman described becoming a parent as “the most important and meaningful and fulfilling thing I could imagine doing,” and expressed hope that family and community will remain central to human happiness in the future.

Economic Impacts of AGI

On the potential economic effects of AGI, including deflation, Altman admitted,“I feel confused about this.”

He suggested that while AGI could be deflationary in the long term, short-term economic patterns could be “weird.”

Building on Foundation Models

Altman compared building on foundation models to past technological shifts, warning that products with “too thin” a layer on top of a core technology risk being replaced. Businesses, he said, should improve as the models improve.

The Value of Being Human

Altman predicted that in a world saturated with AI content, human originality and personal stories will hold more value, “Being a real person in a world of unlimited AI content will increase in value.”

Robotics and Future Form Factors

On robotics, Altman said, “One of the things that is going to feel most AGI-like is seeing robots just walk by you on the street doing kind of normal day-to-day tasks.”

He suggested that humanoid forms may remain common due to the way the world is built, though other specialised designs will also emerge.

Climate and Fusion

As an investor in fusion energy, Altman said it “would certainly be a great step forward” in tackling climate change, though he cautioned that damage already done will need to be addressed.

Watch the full episode: