Salim Khubchandani joins SRV Media as Strategic Advisor

New Delhi: SRV Media, a digital marketing company headquartered in Pune, India, announced the appointment of Salim Khubchandani as their strategic advisor.

Khubchandani brings experience in marketing, analytics, and consumer insights. In his strategic role, he will work closely with the Founder & Managing Director and the Advisory Board to identify new growth opportunities and implement key initiatives that will elevate SRV Media’s market position.

Vikram Kumar, Founder and Managing Director of SRV Media, stated: “We are excited to have Salim join our team in this strategic capacity. His expertise in marketing analytics and consumer insights is a tremendous asset that will enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our clients. Salim’s strategic vision aligns perfectly with our growth objectives, and we are confident that his contributions will propel SRV Media to new heights.”

In his new position, Khubchandani will focus on leveraging consumer data to drive impactful marketing outcomes. His role involves empowering clients to harness valuable insights from consumer behaviour, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of their marketing strategies.

“I am thrilled to be part of SRV Media’s dynamic team,” said Khubchandani. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth by implementing innovative marketing strategies and helping our clients achieve greater success through data-driven insights.”