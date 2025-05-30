Sadhguru moves Delhi High Court over fake AI content using his name

New Delhi: Spiritual leader Sadhguru (Jagdish Vasudev) has approached the Delhi High Court to stop the misuse of his name, image, and identity by websites and platforms using artificial intelligence (AI) to spread false and misleading content.

His lawyer told the court that Sadhguru’s name and face are being used without permission to sell products and promote fake investment schemes.

One such case involved a fake article claiming Sadhguru revealed how he became rich and supported an investment platform called ‘Trendastic Prism’.

The lawyer also said that a book titled Garbh Yatra (about pregnancy) is being sold using Sadhguru’s photo and that people are being misled into trusting these products because of his reputation. He called this a clear case of fraud using AI.

The judge asked whether all the reported articles and links showed only Sadhguru’s content. He suggested that all such URLs be shared with the relevant platforms to take action.

Google’s lawyer responded that the platform only acts when specific links are reported, saying, “It’s not our job to guess or remove content unless it’s properly reported.”

The court said it would issue an order soon and stressed that action against rogue websites may require a broader legal approach, like dynamic blocking. The order will be uploaded later.