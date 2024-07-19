SabkaLoan chooses Lead Experts as its digital marketing partner

Delhi: Lead Experts has partnered with SabkaLoan, a provider of quick online loans in India.

Lead Experts has crafted a customised strategy to augment SabkaLoan's digital presence, centred on targeted initiatives to boost online visibility and foster customer engagement.

Vaibhav Kandpal, founder of Lead Experts, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. He stated, “We are dedicated to driving strategic growth in the financial services sector,” he said. “Our team will harness our expertise to propel SabkaLoan’s objectives forward.”