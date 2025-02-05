RPSG Lifestyle brings luxury magazine Robb Report to India

New Delhi: RPSG Lifestyle Media has acquired the exclusive rights to publish and distribute Robb Report in India.

For over five decades, Robb Report has been known for its authoritative voice across categories including luxury automobiles, fashion, food and wine, travel, real estate, and rare collectibles.

In India, Robb Report will spotlight the rapidly growing appetite for luxury while adapting its content to reflect the aspirations and nuances of India’s ultra-high-networth individuals (UHNIs).

The Indian edition will focus on areas such as bespoke experiences, luxury innovations, sustainable opulence, and emerging markets for art and design.

Avarna Jain

Avarna Jain, Chairperson, RPSG Lifestyle Media, said, “Robb Report is the world’s leading authority on luxury and fine living. With India’s appetite for quality products on the rise, this title will play a major role in evolving taste and affecting consumption patterns. Our collaboration with Robb Report will empower our readers with unparalleled insights into the best the world has to offer.“

Luke Bahrenburg

Luke Bahrenburg, President, Robb Report, added, “India represents one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing markets for luxury. We are thrilled to partner with RPSG Lifestyle Media to bring Robb Report to this vibrant market. With their expertise and our legacy, we are proud to create a platform that celebrates luxury and embracesIndia’s unique heritage and culture.”