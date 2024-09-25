Roombr launches patented digital classroom

Delhi: Roombr, the Bangalore-based bootstrapped Class Tech startup, has launched a patented digital classroom solution- Roombr Digital Classroom.

This technology, developed in collaboration with Intel and Texas Instruments, aims to transform the learning environment nationwide, with an goal of reaching 1 million classrooms by 2026. Leading this launch is cricketer Rahul Dravid, who has been unveiled as Roombr Digital Classroom’s brand ambassador.

Roombr app, powered by AI allows students to engage with lessons in the classroom and at home. The cloud-based platform ensures that students can access recorded lessons and study materials 24/7 along with assessment assignments powered by Roombr AI.

The launch of Roombr Digital Classroom aims to usher in "Naye India ka Naya Classroom," driven by Roombr AI and the new technology powered by Intel and innovation supported by Texas Instrument.

Commenting on the alliance, Satisha Naraharimurthy, Founder and CEO of Roombr, said, "We are delighted to partner with Intel and Texas Instruments in defining the paradigm of AI-enabled digital classrooms. It is a quantum leap forward not for Roombr alone but for the entire Indian education system as we march ahead towards global leadership in education technology."

Praveen Krishnaiah, Co-founder of Roombr, remarked, “Our AI-powered classrooms aim to revolutionize education by making life seamless for both students and teachers. With our system, educators can focus on what they do best: inspire, guide, and teach, while students benefit from an interactive and engaging learning experience, powered by Roombr AI”

“Dravid’s association with Roombr is more than just a brand endorsement – it is a reflection of shared values. His disciplined approach to cricket resonates with Roombr’s structured, innovative approach to education,” said Krishnaiah.

Dravid said,, “Education has always been close to my heart. Roombr’s technology offers something transformative for both teachers and students. I am proud to be part of this journey as Roombr aims to make a lasting impact on the future of education in India.”