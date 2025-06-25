Rohit Sharma invests in supply chain platform Prozo

New Delhi: Cricketer Rohit Sharma has invested in Prozo, a full-stack supply chain platform that supports over 150 high-growth and enterprise brands in India.

India’s digital commerce market is expected to surpass $350 billion by 2030, according to a Deloitte India report. The rise of direct-to-consumer brands, omnichannel retail, and the digitisation of logistics are driving this growth. As businesses face rising customer expectations and increased competition, many are turning to integrated supply chains for greater speed, flexibility and efficiency.

Speaking about the investment, Rohit Sharma said, “In sport and in business, consistent performance is never accidental. It comes from having a system that delivers day in and day out. That is what Prozo is building for Indian brands. Their approach combines scale, technology and operational excellence in a way that directly supports long-term growth. I see Prozo as a key player in shaping the future of commerce in India, and I am excited to join in that journey.”

Ashvini Jakhar, Founder and CEO of Prozo, said, “We are very happy to have Rohit Sharma on board as an investor. Rohit’s career reflects everything we believe great supply chains should represent, discipline, endurance and the ability to show up under pressure. His support reinforces our commitment to building infrastructure that is dependable and future-ready. At Prozo, we are focused on helping brands scale seamlessly, and this partnership further strengthens that mission.”