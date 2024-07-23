Roadtrippin’ season 10 covers monsoon days in South India

Delhi: Rocky Singh, the protagonist, is chasing the monsoon clouds in the season 10 of the digital series #RoadTrippinWithRocky.

On this trip, Singh will drive down the eastern coast to explore the wonders of Southern India, from Hyderabad to Puducherry, checking out eateries, local places, and off-beat spots along the way. The series is set to be released from July 23 to August 3 on the social media accounts of History TV18 and Rocky and Mayur.

This season kicks off with three days in Hyderabad, where Singh will savour a variety of local food, including biryani. After enjoying Hyderabadi hospitality, he will embark on the journey towards Suryapet, from where he will head to Vijayawada the next day. After a day in Vijayawada, the journey will continue towards Chennai with pit stops at Ongole and Nellore. Upon reaching Chennai, Singh will spend two days exploring the city before heading to the final destination, the seaside town of Puducherry, where his journey comes to an end on August 3.