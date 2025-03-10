Reliance and Curly Tales launch The Pink Star Safety Rating for women travellers

New Delhi: Reliance General Insurance has launched The Pink Star Safety Ratings, an initiative designed to change how women assess the safety of destinations, conceptualised and created by ^ a t o m network.

The platform is powered by advanced AI and uses real-time algorithms to provide accurate safety ratings of a place based on crime history, proximity to emergency services like police stations and hospitals, public amenities and other critical data.

Kamiya Jani, Founder, Curly Tales is the face of the campaign launch.

Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance, said, “Safety is more than a basic need - it’s the foundation of true freedom. With The Pink Star Safety Rating, we are proactively addressing a global concern, ensuring every woman can prepare for her travels and feel secure at every step. Just like checking vehicle or hotel ratings has become second nature, we envision safety ratings becoming an integral part of every woman’s travel planning. This initiative is truly a testament to our commitment to provide meaningful and customer-centric solutions.”

Yash Kulshresth, Co-Founder and CCO, ^atom network, added, “Cars have safety ratings so that you can make a wiser choice. Similarly, The Pink Star Rating is the world's first safety rating system for travellers to make a wiser choice. The world can't be fixed in a day, but we all can be more cautious about travelling smartly and safely. We are proud to have such brave clients and Jani to elevate this idea and make it a global destination before any destination."

Watch the introductory video: