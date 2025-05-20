realme partners with Aston Martin F1 for 3 years; unveils GT 7 Dream edition co-branded smartphone

New Delhi: Smartphone maker realme has entered a three-year strategic partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One Team. As part of the collaboration, the company will launch a co-branded device named the realme GT 7 Dream Edition.

The GT 7 Dream Edition will feature design elements associated with the racing brand, including a two-wing motif and the Aston Martin Green colour. According to the company, the model continues realme’s focus on its GT flagship performance series.

realme and Aston Martin also plan to co-develop two smartphone models per year throughout the duration of the partnership.

Sky Li, CEO of realme, commented, “Collaborating with a legendary racing team like Aston Martin Aramco is a crucial step for us to push the boundaries of innovation. Only our most perfect products get the ‘scarab wings’ and take flight, so we are excited to use our new platform with the team to continue to bring stand-out designs and premium craftsmanship to users across the globe.”

Matt Chapman, Head of Licensing and Merchandise, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team, added, “It’s a pleasure to welcome realme to the team, with the launch of our first ever co-branded phone.”

The global launch event for the realme GT 7 Series is scheduled to take place on May 27 in Paris, where additional details about the new devices will be shared.