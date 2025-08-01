Rammohan Sundaram launches health superapp Kokoro Bharat

New Delhi: Rammohan Sundaram has announced the launch of his latest venture, Kokoro Bharat, a health-focused superapp designed to democratise access to home care, affordable insurance, and sexual wellness services in India.

The platform is officially approved under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Before this, Sundaram served as President – Integrated Media at DDB Mudra Group. A seasoned industry leader and serial entrepreneur, he has founded three ventures, two of which saw successful exits. His first startup, NetworkPlay, was acquired by Bertelsmann AG’s Gruner + Jahr in one of India’s earliest multi-million-dollar ad network deals. His second venture merged with SVG Media, now part of the Dentsu Aegis Network. His third venture, VelfieApp, has since been paused.

As an ABDM-certified platform, Kokoro Bharat enables users to create their ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account), a lifelong, government-recognised digital health ID. With this, users can consult verified doctors online, order medicines, book homecare services, and access simplified, affordable insurance, without stepping out.

According to the company’s LinkedIn page, “Kokoro Bharat began with the quiet truths we saw in Indian homes.” These include:

A mother coughing for weeks because hospitalisation would bury the family in debt.

A younger sister with questions about her body and pleasure, but no safe space to ask.

A neighbour losing his father, not to illness, but to unaffordable treatment.

Kokoro Bharat seeks to directly address these gaps by combining policy, digital infrastructure, and real-world healthcare needs into a unified experience.

What the platform offers:

Built as an ABDM-certified partner, Kokoro Bharat allows users to:

Create an ABHA digital ID in seconds, connecting to the national health ecosystem

Link and securely share medical records via encrypted, consent-based access

Consult verified doctors from the National Health Registry

Book hospital-grade homecare services like post-surgical recovery and respiratory support

Order medicines, book lab tests, access wellness tools, and purchase affordable insurance that actually works when needed

The app is expected to roll out in phases starting this August.

Sundaram shared on LinkedIn that the idea was sparked in April 2023, during a period of transition in his career. A conversation with a friend introduced him to ABDM’s potential. “An entrepreneurial itch was driving me towards something new,” he wrote.

Inspired by the initiative’s privacy-first, decentralised architecture, he saw parallels with UPI’s disruption in fintech and envisioned a similar transformation in healthcare.

From that insight, Kokoro, a word meaning heart, mind, and spirit, was born, he shared.