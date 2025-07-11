Ram Madhvani launches AI-VR mythological film project

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Madhvani has announced a new virtual reality venture that explores India’s mythological and spiritual narratives through immersive AI-powered content. The initiative, developed under Equinox Virtual, marks what the creators describe as the country’s first large-scale AI-VR mythological universe.

The short film, an AI-driven interpretation of the Bhagavad Gita, has been in development for two years and is currently being previewed privately for select audiences. The project is part of a larger slate of 24 additional titles currently in development, with a long-term target of producing 100 films by 2028.

“In theatres, we experience magic. At home, we have scale and comfort. But in personal viewing, we are often watching stories on split screens, sharing attention with emails, calls, or messages,” said Madhvani, Co-founder of Equinox Virtual. “With VR, especially powered by AI, we have a chance to restore the sanctity of immersive storytelling, even in a solitary experience. And what better canvas than our own epics that have lived through centuries, spiritual texts that remain culturally resonant to this day?”

While much of the industry has focused on the development of VR devices, Madhvani is prioritising content. “Devices will improve. But the real challenge, and opportunity, is in the story, and the soul,” he added.

The project’s focus is on creating immersive experiences rooted in Indian spiritual and cultural heritage. It combines virtual reality with artificial intelligence to explore epics and devotional themes in new formats. The creators describe the effort as a long-term content strategy drawing from traditional Indian storytelling.

“At Equinox, we've always believed that technology should serve emotion, not overshadow it. This venture is deeply personal. It is an offering of faith, form, and future. With mythology as our compass and AI-VR as our vessel, we’re inviting audiences into a space where timeless stories can be experienced in profoundly new ways,” said Amita Madhvani, Co-founder of Equinox Virtual.

Madhvani also confirmed that distribution discussions are underway with VR device manufacturers. The venture has received investor interest, though no formal partnerships have been announced yet.

“These are matters of scale and ongoing negotiation. I wanted to ensure the first film matched my creative vision before inviting partners into this journey,” Madhvani said.