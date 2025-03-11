Rajasthan Royals and Cricket District team up for IPL 2025

New Delhi: IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals has joined hands with Cricket District, a media network based in the UK. The Cricket District will produce behind-the-scenes content during IPL 2025, offering insights into the Royals’ training camp and campaign.

Cricket District has previously worked with the Royals Group at the SA20 and Caribbean Premier League.

Rohan Talpade, Head - Social Media, Rajasthan Royals, said, "We first met Cricket District in 2022 in Saint Lucia for a content collaboration, and we were extremely impressed. We always look for engaging ways to bring fans closer to the team, and Cricket District shares a similar approach to storytelling. This partnership is a wonderful opportunity to create entertaining and insightful content, with a special focus on long-form storytelling that gives fans an unparalleled experience following the team."

Toby Marriott, Founder, Cricket District, expressed, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Rajasthan Royals. The IPL is the biggest cricket tournament in the world, and working alongside such an exciting and innovative franchise like the Royals to bring fans closer to the action is an incredible opportunity. We can’t wait to get started."

Through this collaboration, Rajasthan Royals and Cricket District aim to engage a global audience with exclusive digital content. Fans can follow both Cricket District and Rajasthan Royals’ platforms for exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes moments throughout the pre-season and the tournament itself.

Cricket District also announced the partnership via an Instagram video in collaboration with Rajasthan Royals.

Watch the announcement video: