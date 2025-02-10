Quora partners with Bombora to provide B2B audiences, ABM targeting to advertisers

New Delhi: Business-to-business advertisers can now precisely target high-value audiences within Quora's 400 million monthly unique visitors globally and 100 million monthly unique visitors in India.

That’s thanks to a strategic partnership with Bombora that the companies announced, launching B2B audience targeting, including Account-Based Marketing (ABM) capabilities, on the knowledge-sharing platform.

Through this partnership, advertisers can access Bombora's data covering more than 450 B2B audience segments directly within the Quora Ads platform. The integration enables marketers to precisely target professionals based on attributes such as job function, seniority level, company size, and industry vertical.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in Quora's advertising capabilities and reinforces our position in the B2B marketing landscape," said Quora Chief Revenue Officer Vinay Pandey. "As a platform built on questions and answers, Quora attracts millions of professionals who come to share expertise, learn from peers, and engage with content across their professional interests. Now, with Bombora's B2B targeting capabilities, we're empowering marketers to reach decision-makers within their target accounts and industries throughout their natural engagement in this community.”

Key features of the integration include:

Access to Bombora's Digital Audience data to reach B2B audiences at scale

ABM targeting capabilities allow marketers to reach specific target accounts

Integration with Quora's existing contextual targeting options

Ability to reach professional decision-makers within premium question-and-answer content

A few examples of how this might work:

Between business meetings, a CEO browses a question on Quora: “What are some inspiring and successful business models of startups?” Data from Bombora indicates that the executive runs a company that is on a cybersecurity provider's target account list—so an ad from that cybersecurity company appears just below the top answer.

While scrolling the answers to “What are the top hobbies that make you smarter?” a Senior VP from a leading software company sees an ad for enterprise risk management software - an ad that was targeted to her based on her executive role in the technology sector. Wondering if the advertiser can help her firm reach its goals, the exec scans its homepage to learn more.

“We're excited to expand the reach of Bombora's audiences through our partnership with Quora” said Bombora Co-Founder & Strategic Partnerships EVP Mike Burton. “Our partnership enables advertisers to reach Quora’s highly engaged user base--delivering a new level of strategic targeting and optimal campaign performance.”