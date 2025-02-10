Quint Digital shuts down Hindi website, sells ‘Quint Hindi’ YouTube channel for Rs 39.52 Lakh

New Delhi: Quint Digital Limited has sold its YouTube channel, "Quint Hindi," along with related digital assets to Shvaas Creations for nearly Rs 39.52 lakh.

The company also announced that its Hindi Website has been discontinued w.e.f. February 5, 2025.

It another update on BSE, Quint Digital informed that it has completed the acquisition of 77.5% stake, on fully diluted basis, in Shvaas Creations.

Founded by Vani Bisht and Shailesh Chaturvedi on December 17, 2024, Shvaas aims to launch an online digital platform under the brand name “Kisan India.”

Following the acquisition, Shvaas will operate as a subsidiary of Quint Digital.

Quint Digital announced its financial results for Q3 and the nine months ending December 31, 2024.

The company’s sales for the quarter stood at Rs 85.13 million, down from Rs 157.65 million in the previous year.

Its revenue declined to Rs 159.78 million from Rs 220.32 million year-over-year.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 31.33 million, compared to a net income of Rs 829.07 million in the same period last year.