Quint Digital expands into lifestyle, inks franchise agreement with Time Out Group

New Delhi: Quint Digital (QDL) has signed a franchise agreement with Time Out Group to launch Time Out India.

Announcing the multi-channel collaboration on the stock exchange, Quint Digital mentioned, “Through this partnership, QDL and Time Out will bring high-quality, expert content and world-class cultural and culinary offerings to Indian consumers and advertisers.”

Along with this announcement, the two entities will also launch timeout.com/india, alongside social channels and video, making for a digital destination designed to be the ultimate guide to India’s cities. Featuring editorial content curated by local expert journalists, Time Out will share the best things to do, see, and eat across India’s top cities and travel destinations.

Alongside Time Out Media, the agreement also includes the exclusive option for QDL as a franchisee to explore on behalf of and in alignment with Time Out Group opportunities in India to invest in, open and operate Time Out Markets - the food and cultural market that brings the best of the city together under one roof.

These Markets - eleven are open around the world in cities such as New York, Chicago, and Dubai, with more in the pipeline - combine Time Out’s trusted editorial curation with real-life experiences, showcasing a city’s top chefs, restaurants, mixologists, and cultural talent.

Ritu Kapur, Managing Director & CEO, QDL, said, “Urban India, especially its younger, always-curious crowd, is craving something fresh, bold, and out of the box when it comes to lifestyle and food. With Time Out, we’re excited to bring a game-changing experience to the country.

This partnership blends QDL’s pulse on India’s digital-first youth – and also visitors to our country – with Time Out’s global knack for spotlighting the best in culture, food, and city life.”

Chris Ohlund chimed in, saying, “ We are pleased to partner with Quint Digital to launch Time Out in India across key cities and beyond—one of the world’s most vibrant travel destinations with a rapidly evolving food scene, it presents an incredible opportunity for Time Out’s unique blend of curated content and experiences. With The Quint’s expert team, Time Out India will become the definitive go-to place for the very best of urban culture across key cities.”

After establishing itself in media and tech, QDL is now expanding into lifestyle by adding India’s rapidly growing retail-cum-lifestyle commerce segment to its existing footprint. Together, the two brands aim to build a vibrant, city-focused ecosystem in India - digitally and in-real life.