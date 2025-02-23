PVR Inox partners with JioStar to bring ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to big screen

New Delhi: PVR Inox has teamed up with JioStar to screen the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 live across its network. This collaboration started with the India vs Pakistan clash on February 23, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The partnership will see more than 150 PVR INOX screens across India broadcast key matches of the tournament, including India’s group-stage encounter with New Zealand on March 2, 2025.

The screenings will span major cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, as well as tier-2 and tier-3 markets such as Jaipur, Indore, and Lucknow, making this a truly nationwide spectacle.

Gautam Dutta, CEO – Revenue and Operations at PVR Inox, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to join hands with JioStar to bring the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to our cinemas. This partnership merges two of India’s greatest passions—cricket and cinema—offering fans a stadium-like experience filled with excitement and camaraderie. Last year’s screenings drew massive crowds, and we’re confident this initiative will once again resonate with audiences across the country.”

The next confirmed screening, India vs New Zealand, is slated for March 2 at the same time.

Further broadcasts will depend on India’s progression in the tournament, which runs from February 19 to March 9, 2025, across Pakistan and the UAE.