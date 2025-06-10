Pulp Strategy launches NeuroRank, a service focused on Large Language Model SEO

New Delhi: Digital agency Pulp Strategy has introduced NeuroRank, a service designed to help brands navigate visibility shifts on LLM-based platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity, as AI reshapes online search behaviour.

“With over 44 billion searches now happening on LLM platforms and 72% of B2B buyers relying on AI for early brand discovery, waiting is not an option,” said Ambika Sharma, Founder & Chief Strategist, Pulp Strategy. “This is not traditional SEO. It’s not about backlinks or page speed. LLM SEO is about training the algorithms that are already shaping customer intent.”

Unlike traditional search engine optimisation which focuses on rankings and indexing, LLM-driven search prioritises whether a brand is included and cited in AI-generated responses. NeuroRank is built to respond to this shift, with a set of tools intended to align brand content with how LLMs select and structure information.

“If your brand isn't part of the model’s learned memory, you're not in the conversation. And if you’re not in the conversation, your competitor already is,” Sharma added.

According to the agency, the NeuroRank framework includes several elements such as:

LLM Signal Mapping – an assessment of brand presence in AI-generated answers;



Semantic Layer Engineering – content reformatted into machine-readable Q&A or schema-rich formats;



Source Priority Indexing – placement across model-relevant sources like Reddit and Quora;



Knowledge Graph Stitching – building associations between brand, author, and topic for higher citation potential;



Live Model Conditioning – iterative testing across multiple AI platforms to improve inclusion rates.



“Visibility in LLMs isn’t just a new opportunity, it’s the next visibility battleground,” Sharma explained. “If you're building strategy on traditional SEO metrics, you’re already late.”

Pulp Strategy cited an internal case study where a mid-market SaaS company experienced a 22% drop in cost-per-MQL (marketing-qualified lead) eight weeks after adopting NeuroRank.