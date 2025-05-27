PTI offers paid video access to creators amid ANI copyright strike row

New Delhi: In the wake of controversy over ANI’s copyright strikes on YouTubers, the Press Trust of India (PTI) has announced plans to offer “affordable” licensed access to its video content for individual creators across YouTube and other social media platforms.

In a public statement shared on X, PTI said:

“As India's most trusted news agency, we at Press Trust of India remain committed to credible journalism and ethical business practices. To support responsible content creation, we offer individual YouTube creators highly affordable access to PTI videos.”

Creators interested in licensing PTI footage can contact the agency’s Sales and Marketing team at marketing@pti.in.

Dear YouTube Content Creator Community,



We are aware of the recent issues faced by you on copyright.



As India's most trusted news agency, we at Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) remain committed to credible journalism and ethical business practices.



To support responsible… pic.twitter.com/4KMl2wwVfA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 27, 2025

This announcement comes shortly after a controversy involving ANI, another leading news agency, which issued multiple copyright strikes on YouTube channels for the unauthorised use of its video content.

The matter has sparked wider industry debate over fair use, content licensing, and the cost of resolving copyright disputes on digital platforms.

While ANI’s actions have been defended as legally within the framework of copyright law, some creators have raised concerns over the financial implications of resolving such strikes.