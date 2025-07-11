Prohed takes on digital marketing mandate for Navneet TopTech

New Delhi: Gurugram-based performance marketing agency Prohed has been awarded the digital mandate for Navneet TopTech, the EdTech division of Navneet Education Limited. The partnership will focus on strengthening the brand’s search engine visibility and managing performance-driven campaigns.
Navneet TopTech provides digital tools and platforms to enhance teaching and learning experiences in classrooms. Its core offerings include TopSchool, a learning management system; TopClass, a digital classroom solution; and TopAssess, an AI-based assessment tool.
As part of its continued efforts to support educators, Navneet TopTech has also launched Nitya, a teacher training programme designed to equip teachers with technology-enabled teaching tools. The programme focuses on improving digital readiness, encouraging student engagement, and providing continuous professional development for educators.
Commenting on the partnership, Harshil Gala, Chief Executive Officer of Navneet TopTech, said, “As we grow our presence in the digital education space, it’s important that we connect with schools and students in a meaningful way. Prohed brings the right mix of expertise and insight to help us do that. We’re excited about the partnership and confident it will not only improve how we communicate our offerings but also help us better understand what truly resonates with our audience.”
Pulkit Dubey, Co-founder and Director at Prohed, added, "As someone who grew up scribbling in Navneet notebooks, getting to work with Navneet TopTech is genuinely exciting. Their deep-rooted legacy in education, paired with a forward-looking approach to digital learning is inspiring. We're looking forward to supporting that vision with thoughtful SEO and performance strategies that help the brand grow meaningfully."