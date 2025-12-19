New Delhi: Gurugram-based digital agency PROHED has partnered with Bal Raksha Bharat, also known as Save the Children India, to support the organisation’s online presence and outreach through SEO and performance marketing.

Bal Raksha Bharat is recognised for its work in child welfare, education, health, and protection, reaching millions of disadvantaged children across India. Under the partnership, PROHED will work on developing SEO strategies and performance marketing campaigns to increase the organisation’s reach, visibility, and engagement online.

“We are very excited to be working with this organisation that has the same passion for bringing real-world change. With our expertise in SEO and performance campaigns, we intend to uplift Bal Raksha Bharat’s digital presence and drive deeper engagement with the cause so that many more lives are touched and transformed,” said Pulkit Dubey, Co-Founder and Director at PROHED.

Neha Dantre, Head of Brand and Engagement at Bal Raksha Bharat, emphasised the role of digital platforms in advancing the organisation’s mission.

“In an increasingly digital world, a robust and purposeful online presence is critical to engaging stakeholders who are committed to improving the lives of children. Strengthening our digital architecture will enable us to communicate our programmes more effectively, amplify children’s voices, and mobilise sustained public support for their protection, education and well-being. We look forward to collaborating with PROHED to ensure our message reaches the right audiences and drives meaningful action in support of children across India,” she said.